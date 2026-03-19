Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.40.

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Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $693.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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