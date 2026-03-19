Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 102.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,876 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,887,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,114,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 811.7% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 982,778 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Liquidia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.52. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 66,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $2,493,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,037,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,834,673.04. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $28,655.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,188.85. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liquidia

(Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.