Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of Astrana Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the second quarter worth $132,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

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Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $950.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Astrana Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTH

Astrana Health Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

See Also

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