Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth $14,582,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DigitalOcean Stock Up 6.4%

DOCN opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $86.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CAO Cherie Barrett sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,204,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,427.13. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 545,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,243,746.40. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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