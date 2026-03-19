Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells 1,214 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $85,562.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,798.48. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $122,901.88.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TNL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,039. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 181.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $107.00 price target on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

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Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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