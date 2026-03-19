Insider Selling: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells 29,996 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 29,996 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $146,680.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 430,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,350.38. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rui Avelar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, December 22nd, Rui Avelar sold 2,261 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $16,166.15.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter worth $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

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About Evolus

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Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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