Insider Selling: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) General Counsel Sells 3,291 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Marcus sold 3,291 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.38. 655,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.92. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.24. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.53 and a 52 week high of $329.16.

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CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CME Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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