Insider Selling: Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Insider Sells $25,115.04 in Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hopman sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $25,115.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,047.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Hopman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 4th, Mark Hopman sold 353 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $4,084.21.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mark Hopman sold 834 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $10,308.24.

Beta Bionics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $471.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 5.60.

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBNX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Beta Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBNX

About Beta Bionics

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Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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