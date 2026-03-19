Insider Buying: Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Insider Buys $173,600.00 in Stock

Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) insider Charles K. Huebner Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Ridgepost Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 176,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,148.72. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles K. Huebner Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Charles K. Huebner Trust bought 12,500 shares of Ridgepost Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,375.00.

Ridgepost Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RPC opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ridgepost Capital, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Ridgepost Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Ridgepost Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ridgepost Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Ridgepost Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ridgepost Capital

About Ridgepost Capital

(Get Free Report)

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

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