Insider Buying: Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Director Acquires $51,120.00 in Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kirk bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 553,857 shares in the company, valued at $393,238.47. This represents a 14.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myomo Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Myomo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Myomo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412,631 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 180,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 434,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 140,427 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MYO shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Myomo from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

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About Myomo

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Myomo, Inc (NYSE American: MYO) is a medical robotics company specializing in developing and commercializing powered orthotic devices designed to restore mobility and function for individuals with upper-limb weakness. The company’s flagship product, the MyoPro®, is an FDA-cleared, wearable robotic orthosis that leverages proprietary sensors and actuators to detect and amplify users’ own muscle signals, enabling patients with conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury, muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular disorders to perform daily activities with greater independence.

Myomo markets the MyoPro through a network of licensed orthotic and prosthetic professionals, clinics and hospitals across North America.

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