Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.82. 84,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 79,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $709.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

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