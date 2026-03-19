Innova Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.