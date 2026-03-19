Innova Wealth Partners Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.18.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CVX opened at $198.54 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $200.73. The stock has a market cap of $396.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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