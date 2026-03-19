Innova Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $203.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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