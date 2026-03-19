Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) VP Sells $42,165.00 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.96. The company had a trading volume of 400,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,053. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61.

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Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,487,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,994,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,949,000 after acquiring an additional 950,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,337,000 after purchasing an additional 634,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,381,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

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Ingredion Company Profile

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Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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