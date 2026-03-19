Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) VP Sells $42,165.00 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ingredion Stock Performance
Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.96. The company had a trading volume of 400,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,053. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,487,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,994,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,949,000 after acquiring an additional 950,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,337,000 after purchasing an additional 634,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,381,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingredion News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.82/share (ex-dividend Apr 1; payable Apr 21), supporting income-oriented demand and signaling confidence in cash flow. Ingredion Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Benchmark initiated coverage with a Buy and $130 price target — an upgraded institutional view that can attract momentum and analyst-following flows. Benchmark Initiates Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Ingredion announced an R&D partnership with Shiru to use AI for functional protein/prebiotic discovery — a strategic move into higher-margin specialty ingredients and innovation-led growth. This supports longer-term upside if commercialized successfully. Ingredion and Shiru Announce Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 12th time — reputational strength that can aid customer/partner relations and reduce governance risk. Ingredion Named One of the 2026 World’s Most Ethical Companies
- Positive Sentiment: Featured in a Zacks roundup of agtech/food-innovation stocks as a name transitioning to science/technology-driven, which may raise investor interest in its specialty-ingredient strategy. 3 AgTech & Food Innovation Picks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed — recent coverage shows an average “Hold” rating even as some firms set mid-high $120s targets; this produces offsetting analyst flows. Ingredion Given Average Rating of Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb 3) missed EPS and revenue expectations and showed revenue down year-over-year — near-term fundamentals likely contributing to selling pressure. (Company disclosed FY26 EPS guidance of 11.0–11.8, but the quarter miss still weighs on sentiment.)
- Negative Sentiment: Reported insider sales and large institutional reductions (e.g., UBS trimming a large stake last quarter) can amplify downside as they signal portfolio rebalancing. Quiver/filings show elevated insider selling activity. Quiver Quant Coverage (insider & institutional activity)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.
Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.
The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.
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