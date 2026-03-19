IFP Advisors Inc Sells 19,125 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after buying an additional 2,533,790 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after buying an additional 824,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,853,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,851.3% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,233 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $17,193,000.

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Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

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