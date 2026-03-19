IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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