IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 11,429 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

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