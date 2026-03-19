IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,212 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

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First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.89 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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