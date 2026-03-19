IFP Advisors Inc Has $32.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,553,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of RSP opened at $193.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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