IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.20 Million Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.29% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NLR stock opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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