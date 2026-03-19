IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 156.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,638,000 after purchasing an additional 86,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after buying an additional 605,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,503,000 after buying an additional 161,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,638,000 after buying an additional 187,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,802,000 after buying an additional 326,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.7%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $577.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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