ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,002,654 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 12th total of 32,386,973 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,807,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,807,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings cut ICICI Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ICICI Bank Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of IBN opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 855.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. The bank traces its origins to the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, founded in 1955, and was converted into a commercial bank during the 1990s as part of its evolution into a full-service financial institution. It is one of India’s largest private-sector banks and is listed in the United States as an American depositary receipt under the ticker IBN.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, credit cards and payments), corporate and commercial banking (working capital, term lending, trade finance and cash management), and treasury operations.

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