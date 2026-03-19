Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $5.71. Hyperliquid Strategies shares last traded at $5.8070, with a volume of 2,317,795 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PURR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Hyperliquid Strategies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyperliquid Strategies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

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Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Down 10.5%

The firm has a market cap of $707.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PURR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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