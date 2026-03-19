HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Repurchase $0.00 in Stock

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HUYA Stock Up 10.0%

HUYA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,855,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.89.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.40 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

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About HUYA

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HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

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