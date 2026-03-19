HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Repurchase $0.00 in Stock

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
HUYA Stock Up 10.0%
HUYA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,855,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.40 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.
Trending Headlines about HUYA
Here are the key news stories impacting HUYA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized US$50 million share repurchase program (through March 18, 2028) — reduces float and signals management confidence, which can support the stock. HUYA Announces US$50 Million Share Repurchase Program
- Positive Sentiment: Special cash dividend announced alongside FY2025 results — provides immediate shareholder return and may attract income-focused investors. HUYA Reports FY2025 Results and Announces Cash Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined an expanded game-publishing push, new monetization initiatives and AI integration — a strategic positive for long-term growth but depends on execution and timing. Huya Outlines Expanded Game Publishing and AI Strategy
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings-call transcript provides detail on revenue mix and cost items; revenue rose ~16% year‑over‑year, showing top-line momentum despite profitability pressure. Investors should review the call for execution details. HUYA Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed estimates (reported a loss vs. a small expected profit) and headlines noted the fourth-quarter loss exceeded expectations — a near-term driver of selling pressure and a drag on sentiment. Huya Shares Fall After Q4 Loss Exceeds Estimates
About HUYA
HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.
At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.
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