Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $19.49 Million Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Waters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 28.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 54.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,675,000 after purchasing an additional 117,098 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Waters

Here are the key news stories impacting Waters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Wei Jiang purchased 500 WAT shares (~$289.46 avg), raising his stake ~17% to 3,441 shares — a typical signal of insider confidence in the name. SEC Form 4 – Wei Jiang purchase

Director Wei Jiang purchased 500 WAT shares (~$289.46 avg), raising his stake ~17% to 3,441 shares — a typical signal of insider confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and guidance remain supportive: Waters reported an EPS beat and lifted FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance (FY EPS guidance 14.30–14.50; Q1 guidance 2.25–2.35), indicating continued revenue and margin resilience. (Company earnings release / analyst consensus)

Recent quarterly results and guidance remain supportive: Waters reported an EPS beat and lifted FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance (FY EPS guidance 14.30–14.50; Q1 guidance 2.25–2.35), indicating continued revenue and margin resilience. (Company earnings release / analyst consensus) Neutral Sentiment: The “Chesapeake WATERS Act” (S.3939) was introduced; the name similarity is coincidental and the bill is unrelated to Waters Corporation’s business or financials. Quiver Quant – Chesapeake WATERS Act

The “Chesapeake WATERS Act” (S.3939) was introduced; the name similarity is coincidental and the bill is unrelated to Waters Corporation’s business or financials. Negative Sentiment: Waters priced a large $3.5 billion offering of senior notes via subsidiary Augusta SpinCo, spanning 2027–2036 maturities with coupons ~4.32%–5.25%. The deal increases consolidated debt and future interest obligations (though proceeds’ use wasn’t detailed here), which can pressure equity multiples and heighten investor scrutiny of leverage and free cash flow. PR Newswire – Waters Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $295.30 on Thursday. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $414.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Wei Jiang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $289.46 per share, with a total value of $144,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,031.86. This represents a 17.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Waters from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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