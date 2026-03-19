Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 50,148 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,148 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of United Airlines worth $41,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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