Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 39,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Rubrik worth $29,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $589,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,493.86. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $327,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 337,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,725,504. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,193 shares of company stock worth $6,556,946. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBRK. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.45. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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