Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Roku worth $33,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 275.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,407 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 352.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,723,000 after purchasing an additional 606,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $95.66 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher T. Handman sold 2,999 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $286,614.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,614.43. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,807.36. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.