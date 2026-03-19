Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 555,696 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,696 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 0.3% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.97% of Cousins Properties worth $95,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

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Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $30.81.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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