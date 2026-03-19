Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $22.59 Million in Equity Residential $EQR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Equity Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,512.03. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,419.07. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $70.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.