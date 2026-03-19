Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $47.44 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Saranac Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the third quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 61,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,387,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,480,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,002,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s European urology portfolio expanded with sacral neuromodulation following the Axonics deal, supporting recurring revenue growth in a defensive medtech category. Sacral neuromodulation broadening Boston Scientific’s European urology portfolio

Boston Scientific’s European urology portfolio expanded with sacral neuromodulation following the Axonics deal, supporting recurring revenue growth in a defensive medtech category. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate BSX as a buy: UBS and Truist trimmed price targets (UBS $120→$105; Truist $95→$92) but retained buy ratings, signaling ongoing analyst conviction even after downward target adjustments. Benzinga analyst notes

Analysts continue to rate BSX as a buy: UBS and Truist trimmed price targets (UBS $120→$105; Truist $95→$92) but retained buy ratings, signaling ongoing analyst conviction even after downward target adjustments. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces position Boston Scientific as a defensive healthcare hedge versus cyclically sensitive sectors, which can attract flows in volatile markets but is not an immediate catalyst. The Highest-Rated Healthcare Stock to Buy Now

Coverage pieces position Boston Scientific as a defensive healthcare hedge versus cyclically sensitive sectors, which can attract flows in volatile markets but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry hires and competitor moves (e.g., Field Medical naming a new CEO with Medtronic experience) are notable for competitive dynamics but are not direct, immediate earnings catalysts for BSX. Field Medical appoints Mark Turco as CEO

Industry hires and competitor moves (e.g., Field Medical naming a new CEO with Medtronic experience) are notable for competitive dynamics but are not direct, immediate earnings catalysts for BSX. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and plaintiff notices warn Boston Scientific investors of a securities‑class‑action covering purchases from July 23, 2025 to Feb 3, 2026, with a May 4, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — this surge of legal filings/notices increases potential litigation risk and uncertainty. Rosen Law Firm investor alert

Multiple law firms and plaintiff notices warn Boston Scientific investors of a securities‑class‑action covering purchases from July 23, 2025 to Feb 3, 2026, with a May 4, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — this surge of legal filings/notices increases potential litigation risk and uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Specific allegations (highlighted by firms such as Levi & Korsinsky) claim executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — if proven, these allegations could lead to meaningful financial and reputational impact. Levi & Korsinsky investor alert

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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