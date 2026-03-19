Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $35.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $35,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 256.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5,709.1% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $73.41.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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