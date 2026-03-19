Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 35.9% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $153.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87.
PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 94.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo
Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $181 (from $172) and kept an Overweight rating, citing pricing power and innovation tailwinds that support medium-term earnings and dividend appeal. Piper Sandler Stays Bullish on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo India launched an EV “green corridor” to cut supply‑chain emissions and logistics cost over time — a sustainability push that can reduce fuel expense and improve ESG metrics in a high-growth emerging market. PepsiCo India expands green logistics
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo was named the official beverage partner for Venu’s Sunset Amphitheater portfolio, gaining venue distribution and brand exposure at live events — a volume/marketing channel boost for beverage sales. PepsiCo Named Official Beverage Partner of VENU
- Positive Sentiment: Varun Beverages (an India-based Pepsi bottler) is pursuing an acquisition in South Africa to diversify its portfolio into new categories — a potential long-term growth lever for PepsiCo’s bottling system. Varun Beverages lines up another acquisition in South Africa
- Positive Sentiment: Pepsi became an official beverage and entertainment partner for HBL‑PSL (cricket league), expanding regional sponsorships and stadium/consumer reach in South Asian markets. Pepsi joins HBL-PSL as official beverage and entertainment partner
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo set its Q1 2026 earnings release date for April 16 — a scheduled catalyst that could move the stock depending on top/bottom‑line results and guidance. PepsiCo Announces Timing of First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Legislation to expand SNAP to Puerto Rico (S.3958) was introduced — a long‑run demand tail that could modestly affect beverage/snack consumption in the territory if enacted. New Bill: Puerto Rico Nutrition Assistance Fairness Act
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary comparing Coca‑Cola vs. PepsiCo highlights tradeoffs (stability vs. upside); useful for positioning but not an immediate stock mover. Coca‑Cola vs. PepsiCo: Which One Will Make You Richer?
- Negative Sentiment: Coca‑Cola’s Sprite reclaimed the NBA soft‑drink sponsorship from PepsiCo’s Starry — a loss of league-level exposure for PepsiCo’s citrus brand that could dent targeted marketing effectiveness in a high‑value channel. Coke’s Sprite Takes Back NBA Sponsorship From PepsiCo’s Starry
- Negative Sentiment: An Elliott‑led overhaul (cost cuts, portfolio pruning, leadership changes) plus a reported fiduciary/antitrust probe create short‑term execution and governance risk that investors may punish despite potential long‑term upside from efficiency gains. How Elliott-Driven Overhaul and Health Push Could Reshape PepsiCo
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
Further Reading
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