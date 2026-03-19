Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 35.9% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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