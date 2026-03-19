Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $38,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced Project SnowWork, a research‑preview autonomous enterprise AI platform that executes multi‑step tasks from conversational prompts — a strategic push from insights to execution that could expand product uptake and monetization of agentic AI capabilities. Snowflake Launches Project SnowWork

Snowflake announced Project SnowWork, a research‑preview autonomous enterprise AI platform that executes multi‑step tasks from conversational prompts — a strategic push from insights to execution that could expand product uptake and monetization of agentic AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights the autonomous AI layer as differentiated product innovation (agentic AI that “does the work”), which supports Snowflake’s narrative of expanding AI features and partner integrations. Infoworld: Snowflake’s new autonomous AI layer

Coverage highlights the autonomous AI layer as differentiated product innovation (agentic AI that “does the work”), which supports Snowflake’s narrative of expanding AI features and partner integrations. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and $275 price target after an investor meeting, signaling continued analyst conviction that Snowflake can grow despite sector headwinds. Bank of America reiterates Buy

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and $275 price target after an investor meeting, signaling continued analyst conviction that Snowflake can grow despite sector headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary reiterates Snowflake’s solid Q4/product momentum (≈30% revenue growth, expanded AI features), but some analysts remain cautious about valuation and competitive pressure from Databricks. Revenue beats; mixed analyst views

Recent commentary reiterates Snowflake’s solid Q4/product momentum (≈30% revenue growth, expanded AI features), but some analysts remain cautious about valuation and competitive pressure from Databricks. Neutral Sentiment: Company executives discussed Project SnowWork on NYSE media, giving investors more color on capabilities and go‑to‑market plans — useful for judging adoption timing but not an immediate revenue inflection. NYSE interview on Project SnowWork

Company executives discussed Project SnowWork on NYSE media, giving investors more color on capabilities and go‑to‑market plans — useful for judging adoption timing but not an immediate revenue inflection. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms issued class‑action notices and investor alerts related to purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024, with an April 27, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — a wave of litigation headlines that can pressure the stock, increase legal costs, and create uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: Investor Alert (RGRD Law)

Numerous law firms issued class‑action notices and investor alerts related to purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024, with an April 27, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — a wave of litigation headlines that can pressure the stock, increase legal costs, and create uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The litigation notices are broad and repeated by multiple firms (Robbins LLP, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Rosen, etc.), amplifying media coverage and short‑term investor concern. PR Newswire: Robbins LLP notice

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $70,601.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,554.85. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $523,565.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 496,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,977,757.68. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 513,303 shares of company stock valued at $99,644,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

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Snowflake Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $173.20 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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