Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 55,004 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of BioNTech worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 20.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,176.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 80.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.73.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $124.00.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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