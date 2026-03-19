Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,201,131 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 12th total of 1,398,860 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 160.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a negative net margin of 37.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

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Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp’s services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

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