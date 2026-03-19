Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Horizon Bancorp (IN) has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp (IN) to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

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Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 383,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,524. The company has a market capitalization of $815.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

About Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 37.12%.The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

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Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp’s services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

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