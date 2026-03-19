Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Home BancShares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

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Home BancShares Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $269.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other news, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $140,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 651,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,379,739.05. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,894.80. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 52,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Home BancShares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Home BancShares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Home BancShares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 114,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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