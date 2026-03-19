Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Hologic worth $74,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,223,000 after buying an additional 8,227,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 72.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,486,000 after buying an additional 3,505,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,055,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,060.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,218,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $48,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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