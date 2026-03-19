Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CJS Securities raised shares of Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:HLIO opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.78%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 948.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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