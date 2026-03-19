Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTFL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartflow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

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Heartflow Stock Up 9.0%

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:HTFL traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 370,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,163. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28. Heartflow has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

In other Heartflow news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,448,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,070,831.90. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 9,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,117,674 shares of company stock valued at $59,052,646.

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTFL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heartflow in the third quarter worth approximately $164,263,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,182,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Heartflow in the third quarter worth $65,274,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth $48,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartflow during the third quarter valued at about $48,871,000.

Heartflow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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