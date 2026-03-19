Head to Head Contrast: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Volatility and Risk

DXI Capital has a beta of 137.13, meaning that its share price is 13,613% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -770.61% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital N/A N/A -$140,000.00 ($0.01) -30.00 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 3.14 -$576.07 million $4.17 2.05

This table compares DXI Capital and Obsidian Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DXI Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats DXI Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

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DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Obsidian Energy

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Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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