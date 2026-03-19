Head to Head Contrast: Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) & S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

S&W Seed has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Produce has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -85.38% -50.81% -17.71% Mission Produce 2.48% 8.24% 5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mission Produce 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and Mission Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22,627.27%. Mission Produce has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Mission Produce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Mission Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Mission Produce”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $54.99 million 0.00 -$30.03 million ($14.24) -0.01 Mission Produce $1.39 billion 0.63 $37.70 million $0.46 26.77

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed. S&W Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mission Produce beats S&W Seed on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

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