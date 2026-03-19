Head to Head Comparison: Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF) and Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinewood Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Lear 1.88% 13.40% 4.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and Lear”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinewood Technologies Group $30.47 million N/A $101.63 million N/A N/A Lear $23.26 billion 0.25 $436.80 million $8.15 14.24

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Pinewood Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

Pinewood Technologies Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinewood Technologies Group and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinewood Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lear 0 10 3 1 2.36

Lear has a consensus target price of $138.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Lear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lear is more favorable than Pinewood Technologies Group.

Summary

Lear beats Pinewood Technologies Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

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Pinewood Technologies Group PLC is an automotive software provider. The Company is engaged in the dealer management software business. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, formerly known as Pendragon PLC, is based in United Kingdom.

About Lear

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Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company’s E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment’s products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

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