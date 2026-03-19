Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) versus Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI – Get Free Report) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Food Group and Alico”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Food Group $3.50 million 8.40 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Alico $44.07 million 6.56 -$147.33 million ($18.53) -2.04

Analyst Recommendations

Pinnacle Food Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alico.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pinnacle Food Group and Alico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Food Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alico 1 0 1 0 2.00

Alico has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Alico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than Pinnacle Food Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Food Group and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Food Group N/A N/A N/A Alico -487.45% -101.66% -55.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alico beats Pinnacle Food Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Food Group

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Our Mission We are committed to becoming a leader in the field of smart farming solution services, focusing on vertical and hydroponic farming. Our goal is to promote sustainable food security by developing and building customized smart farming systems based on the systematic integration of technology, hardware and software, coupled with a full range of integrated technical and supply services (Farming as a Service, or FaaS). We currently sell hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households and community groups and are developing a hydroponic growing system for urban farms. Our hydroponic growing systems include various sensors, growing trays, racks for growing trays, growing baskets, light panels, water tanks and consumables such as seeds, grow sponges and nutrient solutions. We also provide advice, agricultural data intelligence, controllable data applications that assist users to manage growing conditions, environmental design consulting, equipment installation, and agricultural technical support to the users of our equipment. We intend to provide such equipment and services to urban farms (such as organic vegetable farms) in early 2025 and to smart greenhouses and large-scale farming systems later in 2025. Our core technology is based on real-time remote data monitoring, utilizing off-the-shelf sensors we have purchased from third parties. Based on the data received from the installed sensors and analyzed at a data center using big data structures and machine learning training models developed for us by third parties, we provide data intelligence to users of our hydroponic growing systems through our mobile application. The sensors installed on our hydroponic growing systems extract a large amount of data from the growth process of the vegetables. This data is transmitted to our data center, where it is processed using big data structures and machine learning models. While the data structures and machine learning models were initially developed by third parties, we continuously fine-tune them based on the environmental data obtained from our hydroponic growing systems. As the data grows over time, we periodically update and retrain the models to incorporate new patterns observed in the feedback loop. The recommendations we provide through our mobile application are both data-driven and highly customized to each user’s specific growing environment. Our customers can access real-time insights and personalized summary data through our mobile application, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their planting. Prior to entering the smart farming solution business in 2023, we were engaged in the sale of ginseng and provided consulting services with respect to its cultivation. We ceased to sell ginseng and provide consulting service with respect to its cultivation in 2023 to concentrate on our smart farming solution business. Our principal executive offices are located in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alico

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Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

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