Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $90.58. 849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

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Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

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Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) is a Germany-based global container shipping company offering a wide range of ocean freight and logistics services. Headquartered in Hamburg, the firm maintains a modern fleet of more than 200 container vessels, serving shippers with capacity for standard dry cargo, refrigerated goods and specialized shipments. Its core services include scheduled liner transport, chartering and equipment management for containers of various types and sizes.

The company’s integrated logistics platform extends beyond sea transport to intermodal solutions, inland trucking and rail connections, as well as sea-air services for time-sensitive shipments.

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