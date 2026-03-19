Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $36.8590, with a volume of 5410692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore raised their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

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Halliburton Trading Up 2.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $132,187.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,657.47. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $184,014.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,682. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,929,285 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $145,860,000 after acquiring an additional 96,394 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 134,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $1,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,645,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,480,000 after purchasing an additional 186,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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