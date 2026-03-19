Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.2350. Approximately 183,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 605,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNRG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

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Hallador Energy Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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