Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.3250.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Haleon Trading Down 2.8%

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Haleon has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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